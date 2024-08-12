USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band plays classical rock during a concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. The USAFE-AFAFRICA Band concerts serve as a reminder of the longstanding partnership and alliance between the United States and European countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

