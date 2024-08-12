2nd Lt. Tory Tammen, a U.S. Army 73A Social Worker, asks a Briscoe Elementary School student what color scissors she would like during a during a back-to-school supply drive. The 187th Medical Battalion reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring Briscoe Elementary School by providing much needed school supplies to students and their families on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:35 Photo ID: 8585289 VIRIN: 240809-D-WK488-1877 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.74 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.