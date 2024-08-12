187th Medical Battalion command team Lt. Col. Kayla Ramotar and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremey Conn pose for a photo with Briscoe Elementary School Principal Jennifer Emerson after they signed the Adopt-A-School charter on August 9, 2024. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years, sponsoring supply and holiday gift drives and mentoring students in this economically disadvantaged school district.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 15:35
|Photo ID:
|8585297
|VIRIN:
|240809-D-WK488-1663
|Resolution:
|7910x5273
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School
No keywords found.