1st Lt. Michael Oliver, a U.S. Army 65B Physical Therapist, helps two students fill their backpacks with school supplies. Oliver was one of the many soldiers and civilians from the 187th Medical Battalion that participated in a back-to-school supply drive at Briscoe Elementary School on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:35 Photo ID: 8585288 VIRIN: 240809-D-WK488-6954 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.46 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.