U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

1st Lt. Michael Oliver, a U.S. Army 65B Physical Therapist, helps two students fill their backpacks with school supplies. Oliver was one of the many soldiers and civilians from the 187th Medical Battalion that participated in a back-to-school supply drive at Briscoe Elementary School on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years.
187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School
