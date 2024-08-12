Students and families line up at Briscoe Elementary School to receive donated school supplies on Aug 9, 2024. The 187th Medical Battalion reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring Briscoe Elementary School by providing much needed school supplies to students and their families on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years. With so many families needing supplies the line reached around the corner.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 15:35
|Photo ID:
|8585298
|VIRIN:
|240809-D-WK488-5690
|Resolution:
|7055x4703
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School
No keywords found.