U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

Students and families line up at Briscoe Elementary School to receive donated school supplies on Aug 9, 2024. The 187th Medical Battalion reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring Briscoe Elementary School by providing much needed school supplies to students and their families on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years. With so many families needing supplies the line reached around the corner.

