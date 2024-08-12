U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    Staff Sgt. Toni-Moi Dewar, a 68W Combat Medic assigned to the 187th Medical Battalion, assists a Briscoe Elementary School student fill his backpack during a back-to-school supply drive on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring Briscoe Elementary School by providing much needed school supplies to students and their families. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:35
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

