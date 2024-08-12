U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

Staff Sgt. Toni-Moi Dewar, a 68W Combat Medic assigned to the 187th Medical Battalion, assists a Briscoe Elementary School student fill his backpack during a back-to-school supply drive on Aug 9, 2024. The battalion reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring Briscoe Elementary School by providing much needed school supplies to students and their families. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years.

