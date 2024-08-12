U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

Soldiers and civilians of the 187th Medical Battalion pose with members of the staff of Briscoe Elementary School prior to donating very needed school supplies to students and their families on August 9, 2024. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years, sponsoring supply and holiday gift drives and mentoring students in this economically disadvantaged school district.
08.08.2024
08.12.2024
|8585286
|240809-D-WK488-8575
|7248x4077
|8.38 MB
|Location:
FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|2
|0
187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School
