    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Soldiers and civilians of the 187th Medical Battalion pose with members of the staff of Briscoe Elementary School prior to donating very needed school supplies to students and their families on August 9, 2024. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years, sponsoring supply and holiday gift drives and mentoring students in this economically disadvantaged school district.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:35
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School

    TRADOC
    Fort Sam Houston
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    Fort Sam Houston, Adopt-a-School

