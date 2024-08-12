Soldiers and civilians of the 187th Medical Battalion pose with members of the staff of Briscoe Elementary School prior to donating very needed school supplies to students and their families on August 9, 2024. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years, sponsoring supply and holiday gift drives and mentoring students in this economically disadvantaged school district.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:35 Photo ID: 8585286 VIRIN: 240809-D-WK488-8575 Resolution: 7248x4077 Size: 8.38 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.