Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour

U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing members and Department of Defense Education Activity educators watch a video about the 86 AW mission during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. DODEA teachers participated in an immersion tour to help them understand the 86 AW mission and how their work assists Airmen accomplish the mission by caring for and educating their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

