    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 6 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing members and Department of Defense Education Activity educators watch a video about the 86 AW mission during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. DODEA teachers participated in an immersion tour to help them understand the 86 AW mission and how their work assists Airmen accomplish the mission by caring for and educating their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    teachers
    86th Airlift Wing
    DODEA
    education
    C-130J Hercules
    new school year

