    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 1 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, talks to teachers during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. Musa told teachers from the Department of Defense Education Activity about how much he appreciated them for teaching the children of Airmen and other members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8584208
    VIRIN: 240809-F-JM042-1019
    Resolution: 5063x3052
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    teachers
    DODEA
    education
    C-130J Hercules
    new school year
    6th Airlift Wing

