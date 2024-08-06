Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 2 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Educators from Department of Defense Education Activity Europe and others pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Hercules Aircraft during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9 2024. As well as touring the 86th Airlift Wing’s aircraft, members of the immersion took a window tour by bus, where they saw the different entities of the Ramstein AB mission and how they contribute to operation around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8584209
    VIRIN: 240809-F-JM042-1072
    Resolution: 4746x2347
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    Senior Airman Thomas Karol
    teachers
    86th Airlift Wing
    DODEA
    education
    C-130J Hercules
    new school year

