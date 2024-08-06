Christopher Bradeen, Department of Defense Education Activity Europe Central Division representative, Stacy Tremaine, DODEA emotional impairment teacher at Vogelweh Elementary School, and Wendy Randall, DODEA learning impairment moderate and severe teacher at Vogelweh Elementary School, stand next to a C-21A aircraft during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9 2024. The immersion tour was designed as an opportunity for educators to immerse themselves in the Ramstein AB mission as well as meet other educators in the Kaiserslautern Military Community and from abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

