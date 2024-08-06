Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 3 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Ballesteros, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, talks to Catherine Poweska-Russell, Department of Defense Education Activity instructional systems specialist, about the 86th Airlift Wing’s mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. Ballesteros talked to DODEA educators about how the 86 AW C-130J Hercules aircraft fleet functions and what their operations are to support the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8584210
    VIRIN: 240809-F-JM042-1040
    Resolution: 4704x2396
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour
    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour
    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour
    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour
    Senior Airman Thomas Karol
    Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teachers
    86th Airlift Wing
    DODEA
    education
    C-130J Hercules
    new school year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download