U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Ballesteros, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, speaks to educators from the Department of Defense Education Activity Europe about a C-130J Hercules Aircraft during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. Ballesteros spoke about the Ramstein AB mission and how critical it is to operations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:02 Photo ID: 8584211 VIRIN: 240809-F-JM042-1080 Resolution: 4090x2813 Size: 5 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts DODEA staff immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.