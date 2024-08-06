36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to parachute out the back of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Sendai, Japan, July 31, 2024. During this iteration, paratroopers dropped over the JGSDF Ojojihara training area. The 36th AS conducts routine sorties with mission partners, like JGSDF, to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

