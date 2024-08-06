Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai [Image 3 of 7]

    36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to parachute out the back of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Sendai, Japan, July 31, 2024. During this iteration, paratroopers dropped over the JGSDF Ojojihara training area. The 36th AS conducts routine sorties with mission partners, like JGSDF, to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 23:09
    Photo ID: 8583878
    VIRIN: 240731-F-AF991-5534
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

