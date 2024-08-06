Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade wear altimeters on their wrists to keep an accurate reading of their altitude over Sendai, Japan, July 31, 2024. The 36th Airlift Squadron conducts routine sorties with mission partners, like JGSDF, to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8583879
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-AF991-7518
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.64 MB
|Location:
|SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood