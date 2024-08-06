U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for takeoff before conducting airdrops with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2024. The 36th AS conducts routine sorties with mission partners, such as JGSDF, to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8583875
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-AF991-5006
|Resolution:
|6140x4912
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.