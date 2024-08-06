36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for takeoff before conducting airdrops with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2024. The 36th AS conducts routine sorties with mission partners, such as JGSDF, to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

