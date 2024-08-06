36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to conduct airdrop operations over Sendai, Japan, July 31, 2024. The 36th Airlift Squadron conducts routine sorties with mission partners, such as JGSDF, to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

