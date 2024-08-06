A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force jumpmaster assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade surveys the ground prior to airdrop operations out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF Ojojihara training area, Japan, July 31, 2024. The 36th AS conducts routine sorties with mission partners to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 23:09 Photo ID: 8583882 VIRIN: 240731-F-AF991-9597 Resolution: 6140x4912 Size: 4.29 MB Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.