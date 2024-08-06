36 AS, JGSDF conduct airdrops over Sendai

A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force jumpmaster assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade surveys the ground prior to airdrop operations out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF Ojojihara training area, Japan, July 31, 2024. The 36th AS conducts routine sorties with mission partners to ensure continuous interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8583882
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-AF991-9597
|Resolution:
|6140x4912
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
