240810-N-WP746-1682

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Kami Tabor, the lead U.S. Navy representative Women, Peace and Security (WPS) during Continuing Promise 2024, and Dr. Lynn Lawry, professor of preventive medicine and biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, speak with Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, after conducting a WPS symposium in Cartagena, Colombia, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8583035 VIRIN: 240810-N-WP746-1682 Resolution: 5382x3588 Size: 2.71 MB Location: CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.