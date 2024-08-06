Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 9 of 10]

    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240810-N-WP746-1682
    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Kami Tabor, the lead U.S. Navy representative Women, Peace and Security (WPS) during Continuing Promise 2024, and Dr. Lynn Lawry, professor of preventive medicine and biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, speak with Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, after conducting a WPS symposium in Cartagena, Colombia, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

