Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces

CHINO, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – U.S. Ambassador to Colombia Francisco Palmieri answers questions after a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces at the Centro Regional de Atención a Victimas in Chino, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

