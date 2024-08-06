240810-N-WP746-1469

BOLÍVAR, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander, greets Colombian Minister of National Defense Iván Velasquez Gómez as he tours a joint medical event at the Centro Regional de Atención a Victimas in Bolívar, Colombia. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8583027 VIRIN: 240810-N-WP746-1469 Resolution: 4971x3314 Size: 3.01 MB Location: CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.