Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces [Image 5 of 10]

    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces

    COLOMBIA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240810-N-WP746-1469
    BOLÍVAR, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander, greets Colombian Minister of National Defense Iván Velasquez Gómez as he tours a joint medical event at the Centro Regional de Atención a Victimas in Bolívar, Colombia. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8583027
    VIRIN: 240810-N-WP746-1469
    Resolution: 4971x3314
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces
    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces
    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia
    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces
    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces
    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces
    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia
    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces
    Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia
    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download