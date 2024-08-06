Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia

240810-N-WP746-1306
CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanna Brugler, U.S Navy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, congratulates a participant for completing a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
