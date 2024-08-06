Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces [Image 4 of 10]

    Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces

    COLOMBIA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240810-N-WP746-1488
    CHINO, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanna Brugler, left, the Navy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, right, the Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman John Nieves, center, Continuing Promise 2024 senior enlisted leader, at a medical event in Chino, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

