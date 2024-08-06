Continuing Promise 2024 held a joint ceremony between U.S. and Colombian military forces

240810-N-WP746-1488

CHINO, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanna Brugler, left, the Navy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, right, the Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman John Nieves, center, Continuing Promise 2024 senior enlisted leader, at a medical event in Chino, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

