240810-N-WP746-1636
CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 10, 2024) – Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, U.S. Southern Command Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, speaks to participants who completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8583031
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-WP746-1636
|Resolution:
|5372x3022
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2024 completed a Women, Peace and Security symposium in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.