Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shayne Mooney, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, processes through a simulated decontamination line during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The team practiced operating and detecting hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

