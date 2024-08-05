Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shayne Mooney, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, processes through a simulated decontamination line during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The team practiced operating and detecting hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:27
    emergency management
    EOD
    contingency response

