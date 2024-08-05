Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arnold Paolo Rosales, 39th Communications Squadron client systems operator, and Senior Airman Trace Fontenot, 39th CS communications technician, assemble an Airbus Ranger satellite communication system during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The Airbus Ranger is a lightweight piece of SATCOM equipment that is used for remote field communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

