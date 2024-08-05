Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise [Image 1 of 9]

    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Explosive ordnance disposal equipment is displayed during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The exercise allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, and other Air Force Specialty Codes to rehearse logistical and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:27
    Photo ID: 8580682
    VIRIN: 240802-F-BZ793-2674
    Resolution: 7413x4942
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise
    Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    contingency response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download