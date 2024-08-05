Explosive ordnance disposal equipment is displayed during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The exercise allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, and other Air Force Specialty Codes to rehearse logistical and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 06:27
|Photo ID:
|8580682
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-BZ793-2674
|Resolution:
|7413x4942
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.