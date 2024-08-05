U.S. Air Force Airman James Mesa Benitez, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, Senior Airman Ethan Kula, 39th Maintenance Squadron maintenance management production journeyman, and Airman First Class Myles Pressley, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment technician, simulate testing chemical levels during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The team practiced operating and detecting hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:27 Photo ID: 8580686 VIRIN: 240802-F-BZ793-9611 Resolution: 7121x4747 Size: 7.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.