Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman James Mesa Benitez, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, Senior Airman Ethan Kula, 39th Maintenance Squadron maintenance management production journeyman, and Airman First Class Myles Pressley, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment technician, simulate testing chemical levels during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The team practiced operating and detecting hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 06:27
|Photo ID:
|8580686
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-BZ793-9611
|Resolution:
|7121x4747
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
