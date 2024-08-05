Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise

Defenders from the 39th Security Forces Squadron set up a perimeter during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The exercise allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, and other Air Force Specialty Codes to rehearse logistical and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

