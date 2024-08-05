U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arnold Paolo Rosales, 39th Communications Squadron client systems operator, and Senior Airman Trace Fontenot, 39th CS communications technician, assemble an Airbus Ranger satellite communication system during a contingency response exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. The Airbus Ranger is a lightweight piece of SATCOM equipment that is used for remote field communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 06:27
|Photo ID:
|8580687
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-BZ793-7642
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik conducts contingency response exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.