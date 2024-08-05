Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training

Airmen from across the Pacific Air Forces, Reserves, and Air National Guard and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, train together on close quarter combat during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. U.S. Marines from MCBH instructed multiple joint service teams on proper close combat engagement procedures on clearing a building. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

