Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alison Metzler, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management craftsman, stands guard on a window during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. Toxic Swell focused on hub and spoke concepts of operation in the Indo-Pacific region which encompasses Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear team tactics and field decontamination in a contested austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

