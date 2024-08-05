U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alison Metzler, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management craftsman, stands guard on a window during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. Toxic Swell focused on hub and spoke concepts of operation in the Indo-Pacific region which encompasses Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear team tactics and field decontamination in a contested austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8580133
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-NW874-1117
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.