Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training

Airmen from across the Pacific Air Forces, Reserves, Air National Guard and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, train together on close quarter combat during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. Toxic Swell focused on hub and spoke concepts of operation in the Indo-Pacific region which encompasses Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear team tactics and field decontamination in a contested austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

