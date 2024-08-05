Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training [Image 5 of 8]

    Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Ashely Dutchak, 302nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management craftsman, leads a team during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii instructed multiple joint service teams on proper close combat engagement procedures on clearing a building. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

