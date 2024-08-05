Airmen across the Pacific Air Forces, Reserves, and Air National Guard and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, train together on close-quarter combat during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. The 60 military personnel practiced Agile Combat Employment concepts, including Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, safety procedures, and close-quarters combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8580127
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-NW874-1067
|Resolution:
|4561x3035
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.