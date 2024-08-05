Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training

Airmen across the Pacific Air Forces, Reserves, and Air National Guard and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, train together on close-quarter combat during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. The 60 military personnel practiced Agile Combat Employment concepts, including Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, safety procedures, and close-quarters combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

