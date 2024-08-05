Toxic Swell: Joint service close-quarters combat training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashely Dutchak, 302nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management craftsman, leads a team during exercise Toxic Swell on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024. During the two-week exercise, Marines and Airmen conducted Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, reconnaissance and Surveillance training in a simulated austere environment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
