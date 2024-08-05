Members from the 377th Air Base
Wing tour amenities at a local
apartment complex during a housing
visit in Albuquerque, N.M on July 24,
2024. The visit is part of a program
designed to assist inexperienced
airman meet their housing needs.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st
Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8577109
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-BX440-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x3473
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
