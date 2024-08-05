Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque

    Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque,

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Members from the 377th Air Base
    Wing tour amenities at a local
    apartment complex during a housing
    visit in Albuquerque, N.M on July 24,
    2024. The visit is part of a program
    designed to assist inexperienced
    airman meet their housing needs.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st
    Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:47
    Location: US
    This work, Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque, by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing tour various apartment communities.
    During a visit to Albuquerque&amp;#39;s rental properties, a senior non- commissioned officer from the 377th Air Base Wing speaks with local apartment representatives
    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing gather inspect common areas at a local apartment complex
    Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties
    Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque,
    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing participate in the Kirtland Housing Office&amp;#39;s rental partnership program.

