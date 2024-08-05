Members from the 377th Air Base

Wing tour amenities at a local

apartment complex during a housing

visit in Albuquerque, N.M on July 24,

2024. The visit is part of a program

designed to assist inexperienced

airman meet their housing needs.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st

Class Donnell Schroeter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8577109 VIRIN: 240719-F-BX440-1004 Resolution: 6048x3473 Size: 5.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque, [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.