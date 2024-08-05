Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties [Image 4 of 6]

    Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 377th Air Base Wing
    engage with apartment managers during
    a tour of rental properties as part of the
    Kirtland Housing Office's rental
    partnership program in Albuquerque,
    N.M on July 24, 2024. The Kirtland
    Housing Office is developing
    partnerships with local landlords to help
    young airman transition from on base
    housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman
    1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    This work, Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS

    GALLERY

    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing tour various apartment communities.
    During a visit to Albuquerque&amp;#39;s rental properties, a senior non- commissioned officer from the 377th Air Base Wing speaks with local apartment representatives
    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing gather inspect common areas at a local apartment complex
    Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties
    Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque,
    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing participate in the Kirtland Housing Office&amp;#39;s rental partnership program.

