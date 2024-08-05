Members of the 377th Air Base Wing

engage with apartment managers during

a tour of rental properties as part of the

Kirtland Housing Office's rental

partnership program in Albuquerque,

N.M on July 24, 2024. The Kirtland

Housing Office is developing

partnerships with local landlords to help

young airman transition from on base

housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman

1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

This work, Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.