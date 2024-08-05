Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing gather inspect common areas at a local apartment complex [Image 3 of 6]

    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing gather inspect common areas at a local apartment complex

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing
    gather inspect common areas at a
    local apartment complex in
    Albuquerque, N.M on July 24, 2024.
    The tour is a part of the Kirtland
    Housing Office's Rental Partnership
    Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8577102
    VIRIN: 240719-F-BX440-1006
    Resolution: 5022x3355
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing gather inspect common areas at a local apartment complex [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing tour various apartment communities.
    During a visit to Albuquerque&amp;#39;s rental properties, a senior non- commissioned officer from the 377th Air Base Wing speaks with local apartment representatives
    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing gather inspect common areas at a local apartment complex
    Members of the 377th Air Base Wing engage with apartment managers during a tour of rental properties
    Members from the 377th Air Base Wing tour amenities at a local apartment complex during a housing visit in Albuquerque,
    Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing participate in the Kirtland Housing Office&amp;#39;s rental partnership program.

