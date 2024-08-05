Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    During a visit to Albuquerque's rental
    properties, a senior non-
    commissioned officer from the 377th
    Air Base Wing speaks with local

    apartment representatives about
    amenities offered to military families
    as part of the Kirtland Housing
    Office's partnership program in
    Albuquerque, N.M on July 24, 2024.
    The rental partnership program aims
    to guide young and inexperienced
    airman into off base housing. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class
    Donnell Schroeter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8577091
    VIRIN: 240719-F-BX440-1005
    Resolution: 4890x3228
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, During a visit to Albuquerque's rental properties, a senior non- commissioned officer from the 377th Air Base Wing speaks with local apartment representatives [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

