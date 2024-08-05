During a visit to Albuquerque's rental

properties, a senior non-

commissioned officer from the 377th

Air Base Wing speaks with local



apartment representatives about

amenities offered to military families

as part of the Kirtland Housing

Office's partnership program in

Albuquerque, N.M on July 24, 2024.

The rental partnership program aims

to guide young and inexperienced

airman into off base housing. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class

Donnell Schroeter)

