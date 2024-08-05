Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing
participate in the Kirtland Housing
Office's rental partnership program,
visiting local apartments in Albuquerque,
N.M on July 24, 2024. The initiative aims
to support military personnel in finding
suitable housing options. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell
Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8577110
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-BX440-1001
|Resolution:
|4990x3287
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing participate in the Kirtland Housing Office's rental partnership program. [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.