Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing
tour various apartment communities
as part of a rental partnership in
Albuquerque, N.M on July 24, 2024.
The rental partnership program is
designed to streamline housing
opportunities for military service
members. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8577079
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-BX440-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|ALBQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing tour various apartment communities. [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.