Airmen from the 377th Air Base Wing

tour various apartment communities

as part of a rental partnership in

Albuquerque, N.M on July 24, 2024.

The rental partnership program is

designed to streamline housing

opportunities for military service

members. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

