Elizabeth Pappas, an engineering technician at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, Massachusetts, straps a student into a static line parachute harness attached to a Parasim virtual reality device as part of USARIEM’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program.
GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
