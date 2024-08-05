GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

Elizabeth Pappas, an engineering technician at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, Massachusetts, straps a student into a static line parachute harness attached to a Parasim virtual reality device as part of USARIEM’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program.

