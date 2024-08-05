Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Charles Bell 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Under the guidance of a near-peer mentor, a team of students conduct an experiment during the 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:29
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

