Under the guidance of a near-peer mentor, a team of students conduct an experiment during the 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8574036
|VIRIN:
|240801-O-DL873-2411
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 6 of 6], by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
No keywords found.