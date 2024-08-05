Arjun, a high school student serving as an assistant near-peer mentor with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program, assists students with measuring liquids using a micropipette pump and reading the volume at the meniscus during a chemistry lesson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:29 Photo ID: 8574041 VIRIN: 240801-O-SB040-1181 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.54 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.