Arjun, a high school student serving as an assistant near-peer mentor with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program, assists students with measuring liquids using a micropipette pump and reading the volume at the meniscus during a chemistry lesson.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8574041
|VIRIN:
|240801-O-SB040-1181
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
