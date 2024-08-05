Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 6 of 6]

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Arjun, a high school student serving as an assistant near-peer mentor with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program, assists students with measuring liquids using a micropipette pump and reading the volume at the meniscus during a chemistry lesson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8574041
    VIRIN: 240801-O-SB040-1181
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download