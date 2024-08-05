Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 3 of 6]

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Steven Galvan 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Students participating in the 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, conduct a writing exercise under the guidance of a teacher.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:29
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

