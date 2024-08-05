Students participating in the 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, conduct a writing exercise under the guidance of a teacher.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8574038
|VIRIN:
|240801-O-PI454-1801
|Resolution:
|5661x4528
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 6 of 6], by Steven Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
No keywords found.