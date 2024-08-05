GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

A student participating in the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at Fort Novosel, Alabama, conducts a neuroscience experiment in USAARL’s anechoic chamber to learn how the Army studies hearing in order to enhance the quality of audio transmissions to pilots during helicopter flight.

