A student participating in the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory’s 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at Fort Novosel, Alabama, conducts a neuroscience experiment in USAARL’s anechoic chamber to learn how the Army studies hearing in order to enhance the quality of audio transmissions to pilots during helicopter flight.
|08.01.2024
|08.06.2024 14:29
|8574032
|240801-O-SG040-1402
|2100x1500
|1.7 MB
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|3
|0
GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
