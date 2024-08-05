Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 4 of 6]

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Students participating in the 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, designed this roller coaster to test physics and engineering principles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8574039
    VIRIN: 240801-O-SG040-1815
    Resolution: 439x640
    Size: 65.28 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students
    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command
    U.S. Army Institute of Chemical Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download