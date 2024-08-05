GEMS Program Sparks Innovative Thinking in Students

Students participating in the 2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science summer STEM enrichment program at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, designed this roller coaster to test physics and engineering principles.

