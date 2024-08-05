Another day on the flightline

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft taxis on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. In 2024 the 354th Fighter Squadron was inactivated and retired its 26 A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8571761
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-KQ087-3017
|Resolution:
|4982x3315
|Size:
|1005.51 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
