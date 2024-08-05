A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft prepares for takeoff while an HH-60W Jolly Green II lands on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. D-M operated the busiest single runway and executed the largest flying hour program in Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8571754
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-KQ087-3051
|Resolution:
|3923x2531
|Size:
|467.41 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another day on the flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.