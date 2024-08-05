Another day on the flightline

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft prepares for takeoff while an HH-60W Jolly Green II lands on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. D-M operated the busiest single runway and executed the largest flying hour program in Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

